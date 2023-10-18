Warmer, windy, occasionally wet Wednesday ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With little, if any doubt, Tuesday turned out to be the nicest day the Stateline had seen in nearly a week!

Despite a frosty start to the day, with temperatures falling to as low as 30° in spots, sunshine was more than enough to send temperatures back into the 60s for the first time since last Wednesday.

While another day of 60s is promised Wednesday, it’s not to be quite as nice as Tuesday, thanks to there being a rather stubborn and thick deck of clouds spread over the area. With that said, I tend to believe there’ll be at least SOME sunshine, and a southerly breeze, blowing at up to 25 miles per hour working together to produce temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A cold front’s arrival either late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening will, however, force us to include a chance for scattered showers here or there.

Thicker cloud cover arrives overnight into early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will dominate Wednesday, though southerly winds should push temperatures well into the 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A break in the action is to follow, and much of Wednesday night looks to be dry. Come Thursday morning, though, another chance for rain enters the picture as an area of low pressure sweeps through the area. While rain-free hours are most certainly promised, the entire area is a candidate for showers for most of the morning.

More showers may sweep through the region early in the day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the afternoon, though, any showers will become much, much more scattered in nature and much lighter in intensity. The bigger story in the late stages of Thursday will likely be temperatures that will be falling into the 50s.

Any rain Thursday afternoon would be very spotty and sprinkly at best. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Aside from a few sprinkles, things should be generally quiet late in the day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond this system, the bigger story turns to the up and down temperatures likely to ensue as the jet stream realigns, ending the briefly warmer conditions. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the jet stream is to buckle, and rather significantly at that, which will send a shot of colder air in our direction starting Thursday, and persisting through the weekend. With that said, the “chill” is to be modest, with high temperatures throughout the Thursday through Sunday period hovering right around 60°, which is exactly where we should be this time of year. Furthermore, a good deal of sunshine is expected from Friday on.

A buckle in the jet stream will allow for cooler, but seasonable temperatures at the end of the week and through the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will be back Friday, though northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the lower 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time Monday rolls around, a transition is to begin as the jet stream shifts northward, kicking the buckle of cool air east, and thus allowing temperatures to moderate, or warm slightly. Expect highs Monday in the lower to middle 60s.

Milder air will begin to build in on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much bigger changes are to follow on Tuesday and beyond, as a dome of warmth rapidly builds in our direction. Early projections point to a series of three consecutive days of 70°+ temperatures in these parts between Tuesday and Thursday. We may want to take advantage of that warmth, because that MIGHT be the last 70s of the year. On average, our final 70°+ high temperature occurs around October 28.

