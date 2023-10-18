Rockford pastor recalls his escape from the Israel-Hamas war

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford pastor’s trip to the holy land turns to worry, shock and terror. His group landed in Israel less than an hour after the surprise Hamas attack on the country began.

The trip was meant to be a nine day visit but became a six-day escape through five countries to get back to the United States. Rockford City First Church Pastor, Jeremy DeWeerdt, reveals his disbelief as he watched a city fall before his eyes.

“When we landed at Tel-Aviv airport, we landed 30 minutes after 5,000 Hamas rockets had just landed in the south of Israel,” he said.

Jeremy traveled to Israel with his wife Jen and his two friends, Steve and Charlotte, from England. The original plan of the trip was to tour several holy lands for nine days, but their trip turned into a miracle escape instead.

“He immediately said ‘we’re going to get in a car and go to the North of Israel because its safe there,” Jeremy recalls.

The difficult journey took them through several different countries. The first country was Jordan where they obtained visas to move into the following countries, Dubai, Netherlands and Amsterdam. The group was forced to take numerous flights because of the amount that kept getting canceled.

“We could see plumes of smoke in the distance. I could tell that the city was on edge,” Jeremy said.

He reflects back on the devastation that consumed the city of Tel-Aviv and Gaza, and how he watched many people either take cover or return home.

“Many people were just coming out of the bomb shelters,” he explains. “The bible says, pray for the peace of Jerusalem. It’s never justified to do what those people did when Hamas crossed the border and took babies and women and children and young adults and seniors. And did what they did.”

Through the turmoil, Jeremy says the people showed resilience and strength. He believes this extreme conflict will strengthen the country’s pride and that our issues pale in comparison to theirs.

“I don’t know if I carry guilt but I do feel a sense of great gratitude for it, you know?,” Jeremy admitted, “Once I landed back in America I thought, my home doesn’t have to have a bomb shelter and there’s not sirens that are constantly sounding off, and I’m not having to gather my kids and go hide. We have a lot of blessings here.”

Jeremy says he is blessed to be back home with his family and is in contact with his friends in Israel every day to know they’re condition. His friend Nolan lives in Israel with his kids and says they are still taking cover in bomb shelters.

City First Church has set up an Israel Relief Fund where you can donate money. With that money, the church will send food, water, medical supplies and bullet proof vests to those in need. They have already raised $24k.

