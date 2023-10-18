Report: Dixon woman charged with stealing at least $70K from senior woman

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Dixon woman faces felony theft charges after investigators say she stole thousands from a senior citizen living in Nebraska.

Theft and deception of a senior citizen charges were filed Oct. 13 against Elisxa Diaz, 37, of Dixon.

According to an article by Shaw Local, Diaz contacted the 75-year-old woman, claiming to be an attorney representing the woman’s granddaughter.

Diaz allegedly told the woman that her granddaughter was criminally charged in Lee County, Ill. and needed money for legal fees.

Shaw Local reports Diaz was a member of a group of scammers, some of whom allegedly fled the country.

She was booked at the Lee County jail on Aug. 30 on an unrelated crime and due to appear in court on Nov. 8.

