ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers possible by this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60′s thanks to south winds 10 - 20 MPH and gusting to 25 MPH. A few showers a possible tomorrow with highs in the upper 50′s. Low 60′s on Friday with a slight chance for a shower by afternoon. Mid to upper 50′s for the weekend.

