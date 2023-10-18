Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat

Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a 2-year-old sitting in the back seat.(Boynton Beach Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say stole a car with a toddler inside Tuesday morning.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the unidentified man arrived at a Mobile gas station on Gateway Boulevard in a white SUV at about 6:30 a.m.

He then got into a person’s vehicle that was parked at the station and took off.

Officers said a 2-year-old child was inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

Police said the man then drove onto Interstate 95 before stopping at a Residence Inn in Boca Raton, where he left the child.

The man ended up ditching the stolen car near the Boca Raton Mall.

Boynton police released a photo of the suspected carjacker as they continue their search for him.

Anyone with further information regarding the situation has been urged to contact Boynton Beach Police Department Detective Brad Leitner at 561-742-6113.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Body of canoer recovered in Rock River
A local member of the Muslim community shared his thoughts on the hate crime that took place...
Local mosque speaks out against hate crimes in Illinois
Photos courtesy of a Loves Park resident
Vehicle crashes into Loves Park post office
Joseph Czuba is charged with fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and critically injuring his...
Chicago-area landlord faces murder charges after 6-year-old stabbed to death
Firearm charges
Police: Janesville man jumps in Rock River to avoid arrest

Latest News

With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces...
Experts say warmer winter headed for the stateline
Families all over Ogle County received a warm welcome from the health department at the annual...
Ogle County Health Dept. holds community baby shower for families in need
Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s!
McDonald’s Boo Buckets return Oct. 17
Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set