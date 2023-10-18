High school holds special day to teach students basic life skills, various career paths

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A high school in Missouri has come up with the idea of a career day that also throws in some basic life skills and explores different career paths after high school as well.

There’s an old saying about the importance of the three Rs being taught in school: Reading, wRiting, and aRithmetic.

However, some people have always argued that the traditional subjects taught in schools don’t always prepare students for the real-world challenges they’ll face in life.

Republic High School in Republic, Missouri, has come up with a solution to that problem.

“Student Conference Day” was created to teach students some basic life skills.

One of the sessions offered on this day teaches students how to change a tire. Other sessions include ones that teach students about self-defense, renting an apartment, test-taking strategies, time management, outdoor survival skills, finding the right college, finding financial aid for college, completing a job application and driving safely.

Local professionals also talked about career opportunities ranging from law enforcement, computer science, construction, culinary arts, marketing, education and real estate.

“With 65 guest speakers and our teaching staff, we want to see every kid, no matter what pathway they may choose, be successful post-high school,” Republic High School principal John Thompson said. “And we also want them to learn some new skills that aren’t typically focused on in a math or history class.”

Emma Robinson, a RHS Senior, has already decided on her career choice but still found valuable topics to help her reach her goals.

“I am going into agricultural education,” Robinson said. “And some of the best sessions I’ve been able to go to are the ones that talk about college scholarships and application opportunities. I learned that no matter what your background is or where you come from, you’re still eligible for some kind of financial aid. It’s not just about meeting certain requirements. One of the sessions talks about the forms and what they mean, how to fill them out, and what they’ll do for us.”

Considering the changing nature of the workforce and the fact that more young people are not interested in traditional 9-to-5 jobs but want to be their own boss with flexible hours, Tuesday’s event also taught students how to get where they want to go.

“So if your main goal is to be independent and own your own business, there are several interim steps to get there,” Thompson said. “You’re not going to end up in your dream career fresh out of high school, so that’s something that we program and design for them to think about. To say, ‘Hey, if this is my ultimate goal, where can I get some career experience that will transfer to where I want to be?’”

