Beyond breast cancer awareness; advocates say it takes ‘all kinds’ to find a cure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Breast cancer gets the spotlight during October, with various organizations releasing products and donating profits to spread awareness. Some community members wonder why other forms of the disease do not get the same attention.

In 2023 alone, breast cancer will take the lives of nearly 45,000 women, but lung cancer will take nearly three times as many lives, leaving some to question why the spotlight shines so bright on breast cancer.

Rockford City Council member, Karen Hoffman, lost her mother to breast cancer, making the fight to find a cure that much more important to her.

“By the time my mother found out she had breast cancer, it had already metastasized, so she joined a research group and let them do whatever,” said Hoffman.

This summer, Hoffman’s fellow council member Gina Meeks was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. In support, Hoffman went to the store to buy breast cancer-related items but was met with disappointment.

“No candy, no jewelry, no t-shirts. There wasn’t any apparel at all. There’s not even cookies or cupcakes,” said Hoffman. “What happened to breast cancer (awareness) month?”

The lack of breast cancer-specific merchandise might be intentional, as companies like the NFL have taken a different approach, allowing teams to spread awareness about any type of cancer they choose. Even a local school has taken the same approach.

“The Genoa-Kingston high school, we always do a volley for the cure every year. Since 2017, it hasn’t been just breast cancer, and it was for Andrea Hensley, and she died of ovarian cancer,” said Bonnie Peters, one of this year’s coordinators for the Genoa-Kingston volley for the cure game.

Peters acknowledges the severity of breast cancer but says other types of the disease should get the same attention. She lost her best friend, Nikki Gudall, to ovarian cancer and two aunts to lung cancer, the deadliest form of the disease.

“I wish that people would be more aware, it could be as little as shortness of breath, and it could be diagnosed as something else,” said Peters.

Every month is dedicated to raising awareness for a different type of cancer, except for December. September represents eight different types, including ovarian and uterine cancers.

In 2023, ovarian cancer will kill more than 13,000 women, ranking fifth in cancer deaths among women, according to the American Cancer Society.

