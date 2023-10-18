Beloit Police warn of car thefts

Beloit police are warning of car thefts and urging residents to be vigilant.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit police are warning of car thefts and urging residents to be vigilant.

The police department recalled in a Facebook post Tuesday how a group of young people drove a stolen car and then crashed into another car. BPD explained that officers caught the group responsible a few months back, but there are young people looking for cars to take.

Now that it’s getting colder, police are urging people to not leave their car unlocked if it is warming up outside.

Those who live on streets with dead ends of wooded areas were also asked to look for stolen cars, as police say this has been a place where suspects have left these vehicles.

