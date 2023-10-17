Three suspects wanted in vandalism of former Beloit school

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police need help identifying three people captured on surveillance video after a local school was vandalized Sunday

Authorities shared the photos Tuesday via social media. A representative from the city says the vandalism happened at the former McNeel Middle School location on Frederick Street.

“If you know who they are, please send us a message, submit a P3 tip, or call 7572244. Please refer to SRO Hoefs vandalism investigation, and we would appreciate the information,” the department shared in a social media post.

