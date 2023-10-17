Three suspects wanted in Beloit school vandalism

Vandalism
Vandalism(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police need help identifying three people captured on surveillance video after a local school was vandalized Sunday.

Authorities shared the photos Tuesday via social media.

“If you know who they are, please send us a message, submit a P3 tip, or call 7572244. Please refer to SRO Hoefs vandalism investigation, and we would appreciate the information,” the department shared in a social media post.

