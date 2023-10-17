Slightly milder trend to begin Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The unseasonable chill persists. For the fifth consecutive day and for the ninth time in the past eleven days, temperatures in the Stateline failed to get out of the 50s.

Thankfully, all signs point to a reprieve from the chill, but not before another potentially frosty night ahead. Clear skies and light winds have allowed temperatures to freefall during the evening, and there’s little reason to expect that downward temperature trend will continue, given the expectation our skies are to remain mainly clear overnight.

Clear skies will lead to a cool start to our Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quite a bit of sunshine is on tap for the Stateline Tuesday, and with a wind shift to the west, our temperatures are likely to eclipse the 60° mark for the first time since last Wednesday.

Sunshine is to mix with a few clouds here or there Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll begin to see clouds arrive late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, along with another wind shift, this one to the south. The end result will be a much less chilly night, with lows not likely to fall below 40°.

Clouds are likely to return late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A good deal of cloudiness is anticipated Wednesday, though the day won’t be entirely without sun. Additionally, a strengthening southerly wind will allow for much stronger warming to take place, with temperatures ticketed for the middle to upper 60s. However, come the afternoon hours, we’ll also need to be on the lookout for showers and a few thunderstorms to develop in many spots. Thankfully, there’s essentially zero risk for severe weather.

Clouds are to be on the increase Wednesday, with showers entering after noon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and even a thunderstorm could arrive Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers may very well linger through much of the evening and overnight hours Wednesday, though the activity will hardly be uninterrupted. In fact, it’s likely that dry hours are to outnumber the wet ones Wednesday night.

Showers are a good bet to occur through the first half of the day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wet weather may very well continue into Thursday, though the expectation is that rain should shut off by midday, if not sooner.

Showers are a good bet to occur through the first half of Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Cooler temperatures follow Thursday morning’s rain, though temperatures are to be far from frigid. If anything, we’re looking at seasonable readings right around 60° Thursday through Sunday, with dry, sunny conditions expected for our weekend.

Signs point to a much more significant warming pattern next week, with multiple 70s not at all out of the question.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.