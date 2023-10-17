Several Rockford restaurants boast worldwide cuisine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many of your favorite worldwide cuisines may just be a car ride away as Rockford is home to a diverse assortment of authentic food from some of your favorite countries.

Among the cultural dishes available in Rockford―Puerto Rican food. Christina Perez owns the Wehpah food truck.

“I wanted to add to educating Rockford on the cuisine, on the history and just the love of Puerto Rican food,” Perez said. “I felt the need that Rockford really needed to have some diversity to it.”

She says Puerto Rican food has always been a part of her life, thanks to her family. Now she shares this with the community.

“Cooking is an art form,” she says. “I have a hashtag with the food truck that says ‘Not your grandma’s recipe,’ because it’s Wepahs style.”

Perez says a diversity of cultural cuisine creates a chance for people to try something new. “Eyebrows were raised left and right people were spinning heads cause they never tried Puerto Rican food before.”

Jose Chavez brings in his own style of Mexican cuisine to Chavez’s restaurant in Rockford.

“I want to see the people happy and I’m talking with different people every day. This is this is what I do.”

Chavez says one thing customers enjoy about his restaurant is the food is grilled over wood.

“most of the people like it. I cook with pretty much like, family recipes, but I do my own twist on every single recipe.”

Chavez previously owned Mexico Clasico in Rockford until the lease on the building was up. Now that he owns his own space, Chavez says he has more time to share his cooking style with others.

“I like to try different different foods all the time. And I think that’s perfect. The variety we have.”

A new Indonesian restaurant run by a pair of sisters opened last month off Alpine Road. The restaurant is called Bento and Bowl.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.