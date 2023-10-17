RSO celebrates Pops Series return with free activities

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Rockford Symphony Orchestra(WIFR Newsroom)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Musical fun for the entire family is coming to the Coronado!

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, The Music Academy in Rockford will host an instrument petting zoo in the lobby.

After you and the family discover your passion for playing music, take a seat in the balcony for an open rehearsal from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with conductor Yaniv Attar, pianist Christopher Guzman and the Rockford Symphony Orchestra.

This event is free, but you will need to register at www.rockfordsymphony.com.

At 7:30 p.m. The Rockford Symphony Orchestra Pops Series returns with a tribute show to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops Orchestra.

Tickets and more information are available here.

If you’re looking for something to do this Friday, Oct. 20, leave the kids with a babysitter and head over between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. to Randee’s Music at 4116 Morsay Drive, Rockford, for a drink and meet-and-greet with Guzman and Attar. You don’t have to register for this event; just show up and have a good time!

