Rockford City Council approves housing grant for domestic violence survivors

During domestic violence awareness month, City Council members voted unanimously Monday on the Continuum of Care Rapid Rehousing Award.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During domestic violence awareness month, City Council members voted unanimously Monday on the Continuum of Care Rapid Rehousing Award, which helps survivors looking for affordable housing and helps alleviate payment burdens.

The grant will be given to clients at the Family Peace Center, helping families relocate and providing needed services. While planning for the re-housing award, Members of the Rockford City Council traveled to Racine, Wis. 10th Ward council member Frank Beach says they took inspiration from an existing Continuum of Care neighborhood.

“It brings all of the services that would be needed together under 1 roof. There are more opportunities to continue to stretch this out to cover more people,” Beach said, who said nearly 50% of all police calls Rockford receives are related to domestic violence.

City Council member Karen Hoffman is a former caseworker. She says the link between domestic violence and education may be stronger than you think.

“We have kids that are in first grade that are only allowed to attend for two hours a day because they don’t know how to control themselves and why? Because of what they see at home,” said Hoffman. “What we need to do is find safe places for the mother and the children.”

A youth continuum is also approved, providing kids with housing and rental payments, which will be paid for using the Community Services Block Grant.

The plan will be made possible with help from the Family Peace Center and Rosecrance. Most continuum operations and grant terms will not begin operation until 2024.

