Reports: Lutheran alum James Robinson to sign with Packers

Robibnson has yet to appear in a 2023 regular season game
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that would end in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.(Matt Dunhan | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the Packers have signed FA RB and stateline native James Robinson.

The move comes after Robinson was cut by the Giants following the preseason. After being traded from the Jaguars to the Jets on October 25, 2022, Robinson spent with the Jets, Patriots, and Giants.

The former ‘Sader comes to the NFC North with 32 starts under his belt, 2,262 rushing yards, and 18 touchdowns. Green Bay currently sits in 27th in the NFL for rushing yards per game as they average 81.6 per game with RB AJ Dillon leading the way in yards on the team with 194 followed by QB Jordan Love with 109.

Robinson joins Green Bay following the team’s bye week as they now gear up for week 7 at Denver.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Body of canoer recovered in Rock River
Photos courtesy of a Loves Park resident
Vehicle crashes into Loves Park post office
A local member of the Muslim community shared his thoughts on the hate crime that took place...
Local mosque speaks out against hate crimes in Illinois
Joseph Czuba is charged with fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and critically injuring his...
Chicago-area landlord faces murder charges after 6-year-old stabbed to death
Firearm charges
Police: Janesville man jumps in Rock River to avoid arrest

Latest News

WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - Week 8
Ice Hogs Split opening weekend
Ice Hogs Split opening weekend
The Knights dominate on both sides of the ball to get their fifth win of the season
Auburn nudges through NIC-10 foe to secure a playoff spot
Frenzy Feature: East alum Duane Flink reconnects with NIU football 80 years later
Frenzy Feature: East alum Duane Flink reconnects with NIU football 80 years later
Football Frenzy +
Football Frenzy - week 8