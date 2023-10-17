Reports: Lutheran alum James Robinson to sign with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, the Packers have signed FA RB and stateline native James Robinson.

The move comes after Robinson was cut by the Giants following the preseason. After being traded from the Jaguars to the Jets on October 25, 2022, Robinson spent with the Jets, Patriots, and Giants.

The former ‘Sader comes to the NFC North with 32 starts under his belt, 2,262 rushing yards, and 18 touchdowns. Green Bay currently sits in 27th in the NFL for rushing yards per game as they average 81.6 per game with RB AJ Dillon leading the way in yards on the team with 194 followed by QB Jordan Love with 109.

Robinson joins Green Bay following the team’s bye week as they now gear up for week 7 at Denver.

