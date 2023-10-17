Ogle County Health Dept. holds community baby shower for families in need

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Families all over Ogle County received a warm welcome from the health department at the annual community baby shower.

The Ogle County Health Department started collecting donations back in June. At no cost to families, and in limited supply, baby and maternity clothes, diapers, toys and much more were all available for anyone to take.

Public health nurse Tarah Ziegler says the most important part of the baby shower is the connections that are made between the community and families.

“We’re really just trying to make people feel comfortable coming to us. We want them to feel supported with their families and their children and all the stuff they get to have is kind of a bonus,” Ziegler says. “So just getting people in the door, making connections with people, that’s kind of the whole goal.”

This is Melissa Spangler’s first time attending the shower as the public health administrator.

“I want the community to know that we are here to help them. We’ve been here and we’re still here for them,” Spangler says. “This is a great thing for the community. They’re really grateful and we’re really grateful to have a community like that, too.”

When stopping in for essentials, families were greeted by lines of local organizations. Each organization was there to provide families with community resources and educate them about what the community can do to help any situation. Raffle baskets created by the organizations gave parents another chance to bring home much need items and information.

“Just trying to get people in the door, connecting them with other community resources while they’re here is also a plus and just making sure they leave with a full bag of goodies for their kids,” Ziegler says. “Everybody’s been so grateful and thankful for everything.”

Visit Ogle County Health Department’s Facebook to keep updated on the next community baby shower.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Body of canoer recovered in Rock River
A local member of the Muslim community shared his thoughts on the hate crime that took place...
Local mosque speaks out against hate crimes in Illinois
Photos courtesy of a Loves Park resident
Vehicle crashes into Loves Park post office
Joseph Czuba is charged with fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and critically injuring his...
Chicago-area landlord faces murder charges after 6-year-old stabbed to death
Firearm charges
Police: Janesville man jumps in Rock River to avoid arrest

Latest News

With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces...
Experts say warmer winter headed for the stateline
Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s!
McDonald’s Boo Buckets return Oct. 17
With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces...
A warmer winter headed for the stateline
WEB EXTRA: Aerial footage of DeKalb County house explosion
WEB EXTRA: Aerial footage of LaSalle County house explosion