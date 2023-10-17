Ogle County Health Dept. holds community baby shower for families in need

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Families all over Ogle County received a warm welcome from the health department at the annual community baby shower.

The Ogle County Health Department started collecting donations back in June. At no cost to families, and in limited supply, baby and maternity clothes, diapers, toys and much more were all available for anyone to take.

Public health nurse Tarah Ziegler says the most important part of the baby shower is the connections that are made between the community and families.

“We’re really just trying to make people feel comfortable coming to us. We want them to feel supported with their families and their children and all the stuff they get to have is kind of a bonus,” Ziegler says. “So just getting people in the door, making connections with people, that’s kind of the whole goal.”

This is Melissa Spangler’s first time attending the shower as the public health administrator.

“I want the community to know that we are here to help them. We’ve been here and we’re still here for them,” Spangler says. “This is a great thing for the community. They’re really grateful and we’re really grateful to have a community like that, too.”

When stopping in for essentials, families were greeted by lines of local organizations. Each organization was there to provide families with community resources and educate them about what the community can do to help any situation. Raffle baskets created by the organizations gave parents another chance to bring home much need items and information.

“Just trying to get people in the door, connecting them with other community resources while they’re here is also a plus and just making sure they leave with a full bag of goodies for their kids,” Ziegler says. “Everybody’s been so grateful and thankful for everything.”

Visit Ogle County Health Department’s Facebook to keep updated on the next community baby shower.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.