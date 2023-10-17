McDonald’s Boo Buckets return Oct. 17

Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s!
By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s!

Starting Oct. 17, fans can get in the Halloween spirit at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide with four new designs: Monster (green), Skeleton (orange), Mummy (white), and Vampire (purple).

McDonald’s introduced the festive Happy Meal pails in 1986 and brought them back in 2022 after a six-year hiatus.

Fans say it’s best to act fast to get a Boo Bucket before they sell out.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

