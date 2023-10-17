At least one person hurt in LaSalle County house explosion

EARLVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - At least one person is hurt Tuesday after a reported house explosion in LaSalle County.

Authorities dispatched just after 1:30 p.m. to a residence at 5810 Goble Rd. Earville, Ill for reports of a large fire. Upon arrival, the home was already leveled.

Responding departments include the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Conservation Police, and several fire departments from the area were on the scene of the structure fire as soon as possible. Information about the person’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

