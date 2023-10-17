Janesville Police: Suspect jumped into Rock River attempting to avoid arrest

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man jumped into the Rock River in an attempt to avoid being arrested for allegedly firing a gunshot in the parking lot of a Janesville sports bar, police report Monday.

A Janesville police officer reported hearing a gunshot around 10:10 p.m. Saturday that had come from a vehicle leaving the parking lot of Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill, at 209 W. Milwaukee Street.

The officer saw the suspect get out from the vehicle’s passenger seat and walk away. Janesville Police Department explained the officer tried to stop the suspect, who started running and pulled out a gun from a holster. The suspect reportedly dropped the gun, kept running and then jumped into the river, just east of Festival Street.

A Janesville Fire Department boat helped take the suspect into custody. JPD noted he was not hurt and police found the gun that was dropped.

The 34-year-old Janesville man faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm and resisting an officer.

