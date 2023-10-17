Janesville Halloween enthusiast providing kids with free costumes

Local Halloween enthusiast, seeks community support to continue spreading Halloween joy.
Kids trick-or-treating.
Kids trick-or-treating.(ky3)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A woman in Janesville is making it her mission to ensure as many kids as possible can enjoy Halloween festivities.

Dubbed Janesville’s Queen of Halloween, Cyndie Hoiberg, is celebrating her 65th year of transforming her yard into an elaborate display of Halloween spirit. Last year her yard attracted more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters.

Inspired by the joy her decorations brought to others, Hoiberg initiated a costume donation drive to collect new and gently used costumes for children who may not have been able to afford them otherwise. Year-to-date she has given away upwards of 40 costumes to kids in need.

In partnership with Katie Myers State Farm, Hoiberg is working to continue the costume giveaway project with help from the community.

To contribute funds or donate costumes, you may Cyndie Hoiberg at 608-888-3553 or hoiberghaunt@yahoo.com. Financial contributions can be made directly to the costume giveaway project or by dropping off costumes at Cyndie’s home or Katie Myers State Farm at 4465 Milton Ave in Janesville.

All donations will be used solely for the purchase and distribution of costumes to children in need. Hoiberg’s Halloween display can be found on Randolph Rd. in Janesville.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Body of canoer recovered in Rock River
Photos courtesy of a Loves Park resident
Vehicle crashes into Loves Park post office
Joseph Czuba is charged with fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and critically injuring his...
Chicago-area landlord faces murder charges after 6-year-old stabbed to death
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has lifted an endangered person advisory for a missing...
Endangered person advisory lifted after 6-year-old Missouri girl found safe
Firearm charges
Police: Janesville man jumps in Rock River to avoid arrest

Latest News

Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, Oct....
Police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans on a Brussels street
Many of your favorite worldwide cuisines may just be a car ride away as Rockford is home to a...
Several Rockford restaurants boast worldwide cuisine
Several Rockford restaurants boast worldwide cuisine
Several Rockford restaurants boast world-wide cuisine
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
During domestic violence awareness month, City Council members voted unanimously Monday on the...
Rockford City Council approves housing grant for domestic violence survivors