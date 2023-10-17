Illinoisans impacted by Israeli-Palestinian conflict may qualify for tax relief

Tax relief
Tax relief(Source: MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois taxpayers affected by the attacks in Israel and the resulting conflict may be eligible for state tax relief according to Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Those impacted can request penalties and interest to be waived with the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) if they cannot file their returns or make payments. Relief is limited to returns and payments due between October 7, 2023 and October 7, 2024.

Qualifications include:

  • Any individual whose principal residence is in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza (the covered area), or a business entity or sole proprietor whose primary place of business is in the covered area
  • Any individual, business or sole proprietor, or estate or trust whose books, records or tax preparer is located in the covered area.
  • Anyone killed, injured, or taken hostage due to the conflict.
  • Any individual affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization and who is assisting in the covered area, such as a relief worker.

Applicants can submit an electronic request with written explanation of their case to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or via mail using the address on the return.

