Father on the run after 12-year-old son’s decomposing body found, police say

The boy’s decomposing body was found last week under a blanket in the family’s living room. (WDJT, FAMILY PHOTOS, MILWAUKEE POLICE, CNN)
By WDJT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - Police are searching for a Wisconsin father who is facing charges related to his 12-year-old son’s death from starvation.

Romuan Moye, a father of four, is facing three counts of child neglect and one count of failure to report the death of a child. According to a criminal complaint, his 12-year-old son, Jacarie Robinson, was starved to death.

The boy’s decomposing body was found last Tuesday inside the family’s Milwaukee home.

The decomposing body of 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson was found last Tuesday inside his family’s...
The decomposing body of 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson was found last Tuesday inside his family’s Milwaukee home. He was starved to death, according to a criminal complaint.(Source: Family photos, WDJT via CNN)

Three of Moye’s kids lived with him, according to the complaint, but for the past two weeks, two of them were with their mother, leaving Jacarie alone with his father.

Family members say they tried to see and talk with Moye, but during this period, he appeared to be agitated and nervous. They say he would also stop people from visiting Jacarie.

Moye’s 21-year-old son called and texted him, but his father did not answer. Last Tuesday, he went to check on his father and brother out of concern. Moye would not answer the door, so the man entered the home.

Romuan Moye is facing several charges, including child neglect, in relation to his 12-year-old...
Romuan Moye is facing several charges, including child neglect, in relation to his 12-year-old son’s death from starvation.(Source: Milwaukee Police, WDJT via CNN)

That’s when he found Jacarie’s body under a blanket on the living room floor. The body was described as being in an advanced decomposition state.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Jacarie’s body was extremely malnourished and emaciated. The medical examiner also noted several fractures to the boy’s arm and ribs.

The complaint notes that Moye was known for being a “harsh punisher.”

Neighbors are coming to terms with the shocking reality that a boy they knew lost his life just steps away from their front doors. They say when they saw Jacarie before his death, they were concerned about the way he looked.

“He had jogging pants on, a hoodie on, but his jogging pants were kind of swaying at his ankles. You could tell he was super, super thin,” one neighbor said.

Police say Moye may face more charges. If convicted, he could face up to 82 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Body of canoer recovered in Rock River
Photos courtesy of a Loves Park resident
Vehicle crashes into Loves Park post office
Joseph Czuba is charged with fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and critically injuring his...
Chicago-area landlord faces murder charges after 6-year-old stabbed to death
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has lifted an endangered person advisory for a missing...
Endangered person advisory lifted after 6-year-old Missouri girl found safe
Firearm charges
Police: Janesville man jumps in Rock River to avoid arrest

Latest News

Theodore T. Morgavan III, 55, faces drug and sexual indecency charges after a deputy says he...
Deputy says he found man having sex with stuffed animal in ‘rocking’ vehicle
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
Republicans will try to elect Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan as House speaker but GOP holdouts remain
The boy’s decomposing body was found last week under a blanket in the family’s living room....
Boy, 12, found dead of starvation; father wanted on charges, police say
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
As Biden heads to Israel and Jordan, aid is held up for a Gaza on the verge of total collapse