Experts say warmer winter headed for the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With beautiful fall weather, it’s easy to forget winter is on the way. Changes in sea surfaces temperatures, however, remind us just how close it is.

La Nina and El Nino are both phases of a varying temperatures that bring opposite conditions around the globe from the surface of the sea. For three years, La Nina brought colder temperatures to the Midwest with room for unpredictability. Last winter, La Nina temperatures were warmer than to be expected, displaying weather similar to El Nino.

A strong El Nino has taken over, bringing the Stateline warmer and drier conditions. But state climatologist Trent Ford says warmer temperatures don’t indicate a lack of snow. In fact, the last El Nino year in 2016, not only broke a record for the warmest U.S. mainland winter but also brought massive blizzards across the country.

“We could have a mild winter this where temperatures are seasonal,” Ford says. “Maybe a little warmer than usual. All it takes is one or two big systems to drop eight, ten, twelve inches in a single day and you have yourself what is perceived to be a pretty extreme winter.”

In the event of extreme snow, local snow patrols have to be ready for whatever conditions may come. Winnebago county starts preparing plow trucks in October, assembling weather gear early for any chance of snow.

“We have people out driving to see when best time is to call our drivers to go out,” Carlos Molina, county engineer says. “We plan ahead however you just don’t know until the ice or snow comes down.”

Predicting weather is not a perfect science. Many environmental factors, including human induced global warming, determine the conditions we see day to day.

“The precision isn’t enough to say whether or not we are going to experience a really intense or really mild winter,” Ford says. “Overall, it looks a little warmer and dryer looking at El Nino but what that means for snow and an extreme kind of winter event it’s not very clear.”

