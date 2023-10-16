Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school

The Whitewater man accused of holding a woman against her will for multiple days was captured near an elementary school, the city police dept. reported.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Whitewater man accused of holding a woman against her will for multiple days was captured near an elementary school following a search that lasted much of Monday morning, the city police department revealed in an update on his arrest.

The search for Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez began after law enforcement stormed the home where he was living and determined he was not there, the police department indicated in an earlier statement.

Officers participating in the search first spotted Guzman Rodriguez in the 900 block of Highland Street and chased him for approximately two blocks before catching him in the 300 block of S. Prince St., which is just outside of Lincoln Elementary School, according to the police department update. Guzman Rodriguez, 18, actively resisted being arrested, police allege, adding that officers needed to deploy a taser in order to detain him.

The Whitewater Police Department released this image of Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez after he...
The Whitewater Police Department released this image of Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez after he allegedly held a woman against her will for multiple days.(Whitewater Police Dept.)

As the chase approached Lincoln Elementary, Whitewater Unified School District staff were notified. The school was placed on a hold lock while he was being arrested and officers were confirming that there were no weapons in the area, the police department explained.

Officers responded to Guzman Rodriguez’ home, in the 300 block of S. Janesville Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday after they were alerted to a woman needing help.

The Whitewater Police Department indicated Guzman Rodriguez was reported to have held the victim, who was an acquaintance, for days and had allegedly pointed a gun at her head. The police department originally believed the victim, whose name was not released, had not been hurt in the incident; however, they later learned she had been battered and strangled.

According to police, the suspect likely fled as the officers reached the scene. The perimeter was set up around the home as police believed he may have barricaded himself in the basement of garage. Officers searched the property but were unable to locate him. The scene was cleared around 7 a.m. The police department also searched multiple other homes where people who knew Guzman Rodriguez, the statement noted. Whitewater Police Chief Dane Meyer stated the suspect’s family and friends were cooperative with helping find the teen.

Garage with debris around it
The Whitewater Police searched this garage while looking for Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez, who is accused of holding a woman against her will for multiple days.(WMTV-TV/Tim Elliott)

Guzman Rodriguez, 18, was booked into the Walworth Co. jail on counts that included kidnapping, false imprisonment, substantial battery, and strangulation.

The current incident comes a week after Guzman Rodriguez was allegedly caught breaking into someone’s home and arrested on counts of disorderly conduct and underage alcohol consumption.

The police department’s statement added that police have reached out to both the Whitewater Unified School District and the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater about precautions. The university has sent a notification to students and staff with a copy of the release, asking them to be vigilant and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. The confirmation of his arrest came first came in a follow-up to that alert.

