LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Repairs are underway Monday after a driver crashed into a Loves Park post office.

Crews dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. to 1702 Windsor Rd. to investigate.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt, but the post office will stay open during repairs.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.