Survey ranks Illinois best colleges, universities for 2024

As early decision college-application deadlines loom, those budgeting tuition, room and board at a four-year institution could pay upwards of $57,000 per year.

While prices vary on the school’s public or private status and whether the student resides in-state personal-finance website WalletHub hopes to help college-bound students make informed decisions with its 2024′s Best College & University Rankings report.

To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. This list groups more than 30 metrics into seven categories including student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes.

The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Illinois according to WalletHub

1. Northwestern University

2. University of Chicago

3. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

4. Illinois Wesleyan University

5. Illinois Institute of Technology

6. Lake Forest College

7. Wheaton College

8. University of St. Francis

9. Bradley University

10. Olivet Nazarene University

Here is a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Northwestern University (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 37 = Worst):

2nd – Admission Rate

36th – Net Cost

2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio

13th – On-Campus Crime

4th – Gender & Racial Diversity

1st – Graduation Rate

1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Chicago (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 37 = Worst):

1st – Admission Rate

37th – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

6th – On-Campus Crime

1st – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 37 = Worst):

4th – Admission Rate

26th – Net Cost

37th – Student-Faculty Ratio

15th – On-Campus Crime

5th – Gender & Racial Diversity

4th – Graduation Rate

4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

