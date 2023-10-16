Survey ranks Illinois best colleges, universities for 2024
ILLINOIS. (WIFR) - As early decision college-application deadlines loom, those budgeting tuition, room and board at a four-year institution could pay upwards of $57,000 per year.
While prices vary on the school’s public or private status and whether the student resides in-state personal-finance website WalletHub hopes to help college-bound students make informed decisions with its 2024′s Best College & University Rankings report.
To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. This list groups more than 30 metrics into seven categories including student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes.
The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Illinois according to WalletHub
1. Northwestern University
2. University of Chicago
3. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
4. Illinois Wesleyan University
5. Illinois Institute of Technology
6. Lake Forest College
7. Wheaton College
8. University of St. Francis
9. Bradley University
10. Olivet Nazarene University
Here is a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: Northwestern University (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 37 = Worst):
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 36th – Net Cost
- 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 13th – On-Campus Crime
- 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Chicago (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 37 = Worst):
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 37th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 6th – On-Campus Crime
- 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 37 = Worst):
- 4th – Admission Rate
- 26th – Net Cost
- 37th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 15th – On-Campus Crime
- 5th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 4th – Graduation Rate
- 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
