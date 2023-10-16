Study: 2024’s best colleges in Illinois

“Early decision” college-application deadlines are looming on Nov. 1.
By Brea Walters
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ILLINOIS. (WIFR) - “Early decision” college-application deadlines are looming on Nov. 1. At four-year colleges tuition, room and board can cost upwards of $57,000 per year. It varies depending on the school’s public or private status and whether it’s in-state.

Personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2024′s Best College & University Rankings report. This list is to help college-bound seniors make informed school choices.

To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S.. This list is based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Illinois according to WalletHub

1. Northwestern University

2. University of Chicago

3. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

4. Illinois Wesleyan University

5. Illinois Institute of Technology

6. Lake Forest College

7. Wheaton College

8. University of St. Francis

9. Bradley University

10. Olivet Nazarene University

Here is a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Northwestern University (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 37 = Worst):

  • 2nd – Admission Rate
  • 36th – Net Cost
  • 2nd – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 13th – On-Campus Crime
  • 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Chicago (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 37 = Worst):

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 37th – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 6th – On-Campus Crime
  • 1st – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (1 = Best; 19 = Average; 37 = Worst):

  • 4th – Admission Rate
  • 26th – Net Cost
  • 37th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 15th – On-Campus Crime
  • 5th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 4th – Graduation Rate
  • 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, you can visit:

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/college-rankings/40750

Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/best-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748

Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/best-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704

