A short lived warm up ends with rain chances for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds have kept our overnight temperatures in check and they are here for the start of the day. However, as we head into the afternoon hours clouds break up giving us mostly sunny skies. Highs today are in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine is on the way after a gloomy start to our day today. (DJ Baker)

Tonight we will be much cooler as we have clear skies. Lows are in the mid 30s, which will lead to some patchy frost.

Overnight tonight winds become calm with clear skies forces chances for some patchy frost (DJ Baker)

Winds shift to a west to east direction Tuesday which helps us get a bit warmer. Highs are in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Our winds shift Tuesday afternoon allowing us to start our short warm up (DJ Baker)

Tuesday night partly cloudy skies remain, but a strong southerly wind keeps our lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday night our southerly winds take hold keeping us warmer overnight (DJ Baker)

Wednesday our highs continue to increase as high pressure reinforces our southerly winds. This allows our highs to reach the mid 60s. Overcast skies don’t allow us to get too warm.

Low pressure brings in a chance for rain on Wednesday night (DJ Baker)

Wednesday evening low pressure enters the region giving us rain chances through our overnight hours. Lows are in the upper 40s.

Thursday rain chances continue through the morning hours before the sun comes back out in the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 50s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday highs are all in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

