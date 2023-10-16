Police: Janesville man jumps in Rock River to avoid arrest

Firearm charges
Firearm charges(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old man faces several charges after police say he ran off during a shots fired incident at a local bar.

Authorities were called just after 10 p.m. Oct. 14 to Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street to investigate a disturbance in the parking lot.

When they arrived, police heard gunshots from a vehicle leaving the parking lot. They say Erik Heise, of Janesville, got out from the vehicle’s passenger side and tried to away from the scene, allegedly drawing a gun from a holster.

Police say Heise kept running from police and jumped into the Rock River just east of Festival Street.

He was rescued by the Janesville Fire Department and taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Repay, 33 of Rockford was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail.
Man arrested, accused of throwing rocks at Rockford businesses
First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Body of canoer recovered in Rock River
As temperatures drop, swarms of flying insects seek better conditions, making their way into...
Swarms of six-legged creatures invade the stateline
Joseph Czuba is charged with fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and critically injuring his...
Chicago-area landlord faces murder charges after 6-year-old stabbed to death
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has lifted an endangered person advisory for a missing...
Endangered person advisory lifted after 6-year-old Missouri girl found safe

Latest News

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
A local member of the Muslim community shared his thoughts on the hate crime that took place...
Local mosque speaks out against hate crimes in Illinois
A local member of the Muslim community shared his thoughts on the hate crime that took place...
Local mosque speaks out on Muslim hate in Illinois
Police cordon off an area where a shooting took place in the center of Brussels, Monday, Oct....
Gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels, prompting terror alert and halt of Belgium-Sweden soccer match