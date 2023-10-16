Police: Janesville man jumps in Rock River to avoid arrest

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old man faces several charges after police say he ran off during a shots fired incident at a local bar.

Authorities were called just after 10 p.m. Oct. 14 to Riley’s Sports Bar and Grill in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street to investigate a disturbance in the parking lot.

When they arrived, police heard gunshots from a vehicle leaving the parking lot. They say Erik Heise, of Janesville, got out from the vehicle’s passenger side and tried to away from the scene, allegedly drawing a gun from a holster.

Police say Heise kept running from police and jumped into the Rock River just east of Festival Street.

He was rescued by the Janesville Fire Department and taken into custody.

