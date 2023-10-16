Local mosque speaks out against hate crimes in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local member of the Muslim community shared his thoughts on the hate crime that took place Saturday in Plainfield.

The murder of a 6-year-old child shook the entire country, as political leaders officially labeled the act a hate crime. Islamic, Jewish and Palestinian Americans are at the center of growing violent acts in the United States as a result of the war in the Middle East.

Imam of the Muslim Association of Greater Rockford, Dr. Mohamed Elgobashy explains he was terrified and sad to learn about the Plainfield tragedy, devastated that a child had to pay the price for something the child had nothing to do with. He says people cannot protect themselves from hate crimes alone, they need the help of political leaders.

“The leaders of all the communities have to educate people about how people have all the rights to live,” Elgobashy says. “Equality between all people no matter what race they are coming from, what religion they believe in or what faith they are practicing.”

A report from the Illinois State Police states that the level of hate crimes, and violence, against the Islamic and Jewish has risen significantly since the start of the war.

“Try to find, you know, any problems or any issues that we have to go and find the root of these issues, these problems and try to solve it in a way that everyone is a win-win,” Elgobashy says.

With more than 400 thousand Muslims in Illinois alone, Elgobashy says ending intimidation tactics and promoting a world of peace is the only way to move forward.

Rock County Sheriff’s office will host a Protecting Places of Worship Training on November 29 with local faith leaders. The training hopes to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and faith communities.

State police urge the public to remain vigilant for possible future attacks. At the first sign of trouble, call 911 immediately.

