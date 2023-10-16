Landlord charged with murder and hate crime after 6-year-old boy is stabbed to death and his mom is critically injured

Joseph Czuba is charged with fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and critically injuring his mother because they were Muslim.(wifr)
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Plainfield, Illinois landlord is facing murder and hate crime charges after investigators say he stabbed a 6-year-old boy to death and seriously wounded the boy’s 32-year-old mother, because they are Muslim.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call Saturday around 11:30 a.m. from a woman saying her landlord was attacking her with a knife. When deputies arrived, they found 71-year-old Joseph Czuba sitting outside on the ground near the driveway of the home, with a cut on his forehead. The boy had been stabbed 26 times and the woman more than a dozen times. Both were taken to a hospital where the boy died and the woman remains in critical condition. Investigators say they determined Czuba targeted the victims because they are Muslim, and he was upset due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“This person did not have a track record with a family,” said the Chicago Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Ahmed Rehab. “As a matter of fact, the father says that he had built a treehouse for the boy and allowed him to swim in a makeshift pool and brought him toys. But it wasn’t until he started watching the news and hearing the statements, but something changed. And that’s why the family had no reason to suspect what was to occur.”

