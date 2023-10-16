Janesville man celebrates 100th birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man celebrated a big upcoming milestone with family and friends Sunday.

Vaughn Collicott turns 100 years old on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Vaughn is a World War II veteran, an author and has been featured guest on the History Channel.

Happy birthday, Vaughn!

