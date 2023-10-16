Fall events help organizations raise money

(WIFR) - From taking a hayride to picking the perfect pumpkin to craft fairs, leaders say fall is the perfect time to gather loved ones for a fun-filled day. These fall festivities don’t only benefit the community, they also help the organizations hosting.

Since the beginning of the fall season, several organizations have been hosting fall-themed events. YMCA of Rock River Valley in Winnebago had their Camp Winnebago fest Saturday.

“We definitely prioritize community and youth development, and this is really great event that does both of those things,” said Michael Vondriska, YMCA of Rock River Valley program director.

“It’s about building healthy families and healthy children and it gets kids outside, gets kids involved in the community,” said Michelle Strand, YMCA of Rock River Valley parent advisory board member.

But YMCA’s Camp Winnebago Fall Fest means more to the organization than just making kids smile. All of the proceeds made from the event goes into their annual fund.

“Which is used to provide financial assistance for families to send kids to camp if they might not be able to afford it otherwise,” said Andrea Mckenna. YMCA of Rock River Valley parent advisory board member.

Mental Health Resource League for McHenry County held their annual Fall Diddly Craft Fair at the Boone County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday.

“Seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they’re walking out with their arms full of, I mean all of these vendors do such amazing work,” said Cheryl Eno, Mental Health Resource League for McHenry County president.

But again, this event consisting of 250 vendors supports more than just those small businesses. 100% of the profits the Mental Health Resource League receives goes to 18 different organizations.

“We provide funds so when those agencies have cuts in their funds, we can kind of give them something to supplement that.”

Mental Health Resource League for McHenry County has distributed almost $7 million to different organizations in the last 53 years.

In 2022, YMCA’s annual fund helped provide financial assistance to 2,640 households.

