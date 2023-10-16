Chicago-area landlord faces murder charges after 6-year-old stabbed to death

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Plainfield, Illinois landlord is facing murder and hate crime charges after investigators say he stabbed a 6-year-old boy to death and seriously wounded the boy’s 32-year-old mother, because they are Muslim.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call Saturday around 11:30 a.m. from a woman saying her landlord was attacking her with a knife. When deputies arrived, they found 71-year-old Joseph Czuba sitting outside on the ground near the driveway of the home, with a cut on his forehead. The boy had been stabbed 26 times and the woman more than a dozen times. Both were taken to a hospital where the boy died and the woman remains in critical condition. Investigators say they determined Czuba targeted the victims because they are Muslim, and he was upset due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

“This person did not have a track record with a family,” said the Chicago Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Ahmed Rehab. “As a matter of fact, the father says that he had built a treehouse for the boy and allowed him to swim in a makeshift pool and brought him toys. But it wasn’t until he started watching the news and hearing the statements, but something changed. And that’s why the family had no reason to suspect what was to occur.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Repay, 33 of Rockford was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail.
Man arrested, accused of throwing rocks at Rockford businesses
As temperatures drop, swarms of flying insects seek better conditions, making their way into...
Swarms of six-legged creatures invade the stateline
First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night.
Body of canoer recovered in Rock River
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has lifted an endangered person advisory for a missing...
Endangered person advisory lifted after 6-year-old Missouri girl found safe

Latest News

Landlord charged with murder and hate crime after 6-year-old boy is stabbed to death, mom...
Landlord charged with murder and hate crime after 6-year-old boy is stabbed to death, mom critically injured
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Fall festivities don’t only benefit the community, they also help the organizations hosting.
Fall events help organizations raise money
Fall festivities don’t only benefit the community, they also help the organizations hosting.
Fall events help organizations raise money
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Football frenzy play of the week 8