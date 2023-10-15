Windy but dry Sunday for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Friday Rockford set a record for the most amount of rainfall on October 13 at 2.71″. This beats the previous record of 2.56″ set in 1960. With the addition of the rain earlier this week and last, we are 1.18″ above average for our rainfall for all of October. Our drought should improve with this last rainfall and any we get later this month will be adding to our surplus.

We broke the record for rainfall yesterday and it was close to what we get the entire month of October (DJ Baker)

Tonight we have a few clouds clear out giving us partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 40s. Winds will be a factor tonight as they remain on the stronger side with winds at 15 mph from the north.

Partly cloudy skies overnight with windy conditions might make our lows feel a little colder (DJ Baker)

Sunday we finally get some sunshine as we will have partly cloudy skies. Winds still are a factor as gusts are up to 20 mph from the north. Highs are in the mid 50s.

Winds Sunday could gust up to 22 mph making it feel a little cooler (DJ Baker)

Sunday night winds stay on the stronger side with partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the lower 40s.

Monday we remain partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Monday clouds break up a little bit giving us partly cloudy skies (DJ Baker)

Monday night we are watching out for another round of frost as lows are in the mid 30s with clear skies and calm winds. If you have any sensitive plants either cover them up or bring them inside to protect them.

Monday night clouds dissipate making frost a concern Monday night into Tuesday night (DJ Baker)

Tuesday we start our brief warmup as high pressure makes it’s way into the Stateline. Highs are in the upper 50s.

Wednesday we return to above normal temperatures with highs in the mid 60s.

High pressure makes it's way to us warming us up next week (DJ Baker)

