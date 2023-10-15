Voice of Duke Nukem headlines Rockford video game convention

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Best known as the voice of Duke Nukem, a popular first-person video game, John St. John headlines this year’s Rock River Valley Video Game Convention.

Attendees could buy a variety of games and gaming consoles from more than 30 vendors. There were also games available for guests to play during the convention. The day was highlighted by John St. John, who also did voice over work for several other games, including World of Warcraft and Sonic Adventure.

Organizers say this is a way for local gaming enthusiasts to come together and share their love for the hobby.

“The collector’s market has gotten pretty massive over the last few years. A lot of really valuable stuff in this room but there’s also more common stuff that families can come and check out, purchase and reminisce with their kids about the games they played when they were younger,” says convention Organizer Scott Clark.

