Victim advocates march in Rockford against human trafficking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois is one of the top states in the nation with the most human trafficking cases, which is why the community marches to raise awareness on the ongoing problem locally.

Brittany Kemper started March for Freedom because she says after finding alarming data, there’s a great need in Rockford to advocate for victims of human trafficking.

“We rank in the top 1% of cases for human trafficking in the state of Illinois and that is something we don’t hear a lot about,” Kemper said.

Dozens of Rockford community members spend Saturday Morning walking in a single file line holding signs and handing out flyers in a stretch of a little less than two miles to raise awareness on human trafficking.

“This is the beginning to growing awareness and hopefully seeing change from that,” Kemper said.

This is part of the first March for Freedom. Kemper hopes this walk educates people on what human trafficking looks like.

“The most utilized way to coerce a person is through substance use,” said Megan Void, Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation (RAASE) program manager. “A person becomes dependent on a substance and a trafficker will use that to their advantage either withholding that substance from the person or intentionally overdosing a person.

Kemper teamed up with RAASE to offer resources to Walker including a program designed to teach area youth how to protect themselves from human traffickers.

“Here to support survivors in our community to know there’s agency in town that is there for them,” Void said.

“Empowering that generation to know what those signs are so they never have to face the crime of human trafficking,” Void said.

“If we aren’t aware and we don’t acknowledge that it exists, nothing is going to happen,” Kemper said.

Some red flags to look out for, somebody suddenly being dethatched from their loved ones and employees who are not allowed to take food or drink breaks while at work.

If you think someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the 24/7 hotline, 888-373-7888.

