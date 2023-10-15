Rockford residents gather to watch partial solar eclipse

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In celebration of Saturday’s partial solar eclipse, the Rockford Public Library hosted a pop-up solar event with NASA ambassadors to help see the rare sight.

Guests can observe the eclipse and even walk through an inflatable planetarium. Residents could watch the solar eclipse, which is when the moon passes over the sun, thanks to shades donated to the library by the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. This pop-up event is also a chance for NASA ambassadors to show children and their families the importance stem learning plays in your life.

“Even though we are in the Midwest, in Rockford, there are so many career paths and opportunities within STEM that you wouldn’t be able to think about. That’s what I hope to do is really inspire kids. Also, I’m a mom so I really like to inspire other women who have kids that just because you are a mom doesn’t mean you can’t pursue other careers and interests too,” says NASA Solar System Ambassador Sarah Treadwell.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As temperatures drop, swarms of flying insects seek better conditions, making their way into...
Swarms of six-legged creatures invade the stateline
Trevor Repay, 33 of Rockford was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail.
Man arrested, accused of throwing rocks at Rockford businesses
Out with the old and in with the new. After two years and a $23 million dollar price tag,...
BMO Center unveils new features after renovation
The Illinois State Attorney General’s Office filed a 26-charge indictment Thursday in the 17th...
Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss indicted on 24 new charges
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

Organizers say this is a way for local gaming enthusiasts to come together and share their love...
Voice of Duke Nukem headlines Rockford video game convention
Voice of Duke Nukem headlines Rockford video game convention
Italian hall of fame dinner
Rockford-area Italian-Americans recognized for their impact on the community
Roxy Carmichael Fashion Show
Rockford fashion show helps benefit local non-profit
Alden Park fall festival
Alden Park invites community back to its fall festival