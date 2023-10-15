Rockford residents gather to watch partial solar eclipse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In celebration of Saturday’s partial solar eclipse, the Rockford Public Library hosted a pop-up solar event with NASA ambassadors to help see the rare sight.

Guests can observe the eclipse and even walk through an inflatable planetarium. Residents could watch the solar eclipse, which is when the moon passes over the sun, thanks to shades donated to the library by the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. This pop-up event is also a chance for NASA ambassadors to show children and their families the importance stem learning plays in your life.

“Even though we are in the Midwest, in Rockford, there are so many career paths and opportunities within STEM that you wouldn’t be able to think about. That’s what I hope to do is really inspire kids. Also, I’m a mom so I really like to inspire other women who have kids that just because you are a mom doesn’t mean you can’t pursue other careers and interests too,” says NASA Solar System Ambassador Sarah Treadwell.

