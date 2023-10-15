Rockford fashion show helps benefit local non-profit

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seeing fashion come alive while raising money for a local child welfare agency was the goal for a fashion show held in Rockford Saturday.

This is part of the third annual fashion and vendor show hosted by the Roxy Carmichael Boutique. Guests got to see models wearing items from the boutique and support other local businesses.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Rockford MELD Mission through the Youth Services Network (MELD at YSN), which helps young parents build a stronger family.

“You can see things in a store, look at it and it’s on a hanger but when you see people walking the runway with it, it’s real great. I feel wonderful about that,” says Roxy Carmichael Boutique Owner Christine LaMantia.

