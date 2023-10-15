Rockford-area Italian-Americans recognized for their impact on the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greater Rockford Italian American Association (GRIAA) held its annual hall of fame banquet Saturday.

This event has gone on for roughly three decades and honors business and people for their work in the Rockford region. Each of the hall of fame nominees have gone above and beyond to give back to their community. Everyone who was nominated was done so by their peers and they can be in any profession.

GRIAA Co-Chair Karen Cantele details how happy they are to host the event as more than a hundred people showed up to this years event:

“I think it’s about seeing the people together and the people you haven’t seen for a while. It’s just a different group of people that isn’t normally together but we pull them together for this event.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.