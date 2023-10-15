Rockford-area Italian-Americans recognized for their impact on the community

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greater Rockford Italian American Association (GRIAA) held its annual hall of fame banquet Saturday.

This event has gone on for roughly three decades and honors business and people for their work in the Rockford region. Each of the hall of fame nominees have gone above and beyond to give back to their community. Everyone who was nominated was done so by their peers and they can be in any profession.

GRIAA Co-Chair Karen Cantele details how happy they are to host the event as more than a hundred people showed up to this years event:

“I think it’s about seeing the people together and the people you haven’t seen for a while. It’s just a different group of people that isn’t normally together but we pull them together for this event.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As temperatures drop, swarms of flying insects seek better conditions, making their way into...
Swarms of six-legged creatures invade the stateline
Trevor Repay, 33 of Rockford was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail.
Man arrested, accused of throwing rocks at Rockford businesses
Out with the old and in with the new. After two years and a $23 million dollar price tag,...
BMO Center unveils new features after renovation
The Illinois State Attorney General’s Office filed a 26-charge indictment Thursday in the 17th...
Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss indicted on 24 new charges
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

Organizers say this is a way for local gaming enthusiasts to come together and share their love...
Voice of Duke Nukem headlines Rockford video game convention
Voice of Duke Nukem headlines Rockford video game convention
Roxy Carmichael Fashion Show
Rockford fashion show helps benefit local non-profit
Alden Park fall festival
Alden Park invites community back to its fall festival