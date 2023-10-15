March for Freedom advocates for human trafficking victims

Kemper hopes this walk educates people on what human trafficking looks like.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois is one of the top states in the nation with the most human trafficking cases, which is why the community marches to raise awareness on the ongoing problem locally.

Brittany Kemper started March for Freedom because she says after finding alarming data, there’s a great need in Rockford to advocate for victims of human trafficking.

“We rank in the top 1% of cases for human trafficking in the state of Illinois and that is something we don’t hear a lot about,” Kemper said.

Dozens of Rockford community members spend Saturday Morning walking in a single file line holding signs and handing out flyers in a stretch of a little less than two miles to raise awareness on human trafficking.

“This is the beginning to growing awareness and hopefully seeing change from that,” Kemper said.

This is part of the first March for Freedom. Kemper hopes this walk educates people on what human trafficking looks like.

“The most utilized way to coerce a person is through substance use,” said Megan Void, Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation (RAASE) program manager. “A person becomes dependent on a substance and a trafficker will use that to their advantage either withholding that substance from the person or intentionally overdosing a person.

Kemper teamed up with RAASE to offer resources to Walker including a program designed to teach area youth how to protect themselves from human traffickers.

“Here to support survivors in our community to know there’s agency in town that is there for them,” Void said.

“Empowering that generation to know what those signs are so they never have to face the crime of human trafficking,” Void said.

“If we aren’t aware and we don’t acknowledge that it exists, nothing is going to happen,” Kemper said.

Some red flags to look out for, somebody suddenly being dethatched from their loved ones and employees who are not allowed to take food or drink breaks while at work.

If you think someone is a victim of human trafficking, call the 24/7 hotline, 888-373-7888.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As temperatures drop, swarms of flying insects seek better conditions, making their way into...
Swarms of six-legged creatures invade the stateline
Out with the old and in with the new. After two years and a $23 million dollar price tag,...
BMO Center unveils new features after renovation
The Illinois State Attorney General’s Office filed a 26-charge indictment Thursday in the 17th...
Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss indicted on 24 new charges
Trevor Repay, 33 of Rockford was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail.
Man arrested, accused of throwing rocks at Rockford businesses
*NOTE:
Beloit man accused of producing child porn, potential victims asked to contact FBI

Latest News

Kemper hopes this walk educates people on what human trafficking looks like.
March for Freedom advocates for human trafficking victims
Rockford Public Library hosted a solar eclipse event
Rockford Public Library hosted a solar eclipse event
Cherryville Mall celebrates their 50th anniversary
Cherryvale Mall celebrates their 50th anniversary
Roxy Carmichael Fasion Show
Roxy Carmichael Fasion Show