Ice Hogs Split opening weekend

Rockford return to the BMO Center next week for their home opener
By Gia Lanci
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, CALIF. (WIFR) - Ice Hogs season officially began Friday as they visited the San Jose Barracuda. The Pigs had seven goals to start their season Friday as they picked up their first win of the year. That was their most goals in a season opener in the teams AHL’s era.

After scoring two goals in the second period, the Barracuda dominated the rest of regulation scoring six straight to run away with the contest. Ending the series in a split.

Ice Hogs return to the BMO Center for their home opener next Saturday.

