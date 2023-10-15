Cloudy, cool, but quiet start to the workweek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After having gotten more than a month’s worth of rain in just the past four days, sunshine’s return Sunday was a sight for sore eyes.

Unfortunately, it’s not here for the long haul. In fact, clouds are already beginning to assemble over the Stateline as of this evening’s writing of this story. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of the overnight hours, though that’s not all bad news. Since clouds serve as a blanket in our atmosphere, temperatures will be much slower to fall off overnight. We’ll expect low temperatures to drop only to around 42°.

Clouds will remain in place to start our Monday, though the expectation is that more sunshine should break through the clouds as the day progresses. However, a northerly breeze will remain in place, thus restricting temperatures to the 50s once again.

A clear sky Monday night may allow temperatures to fall enough that we may see frost develop in a few spots.

Tuesday’s to feature a fairly even mix of sunshine and clouds, with the most sunshine expected later in the day. A wind shift to the west southwest should allow temperatures to return to seasonable levels. Highs Tuesday are to reach around 64°.

Further warming is to take place Wednesday on the heels of a stronger southerly breeze. Temperatures on Wednesday will top out close to 70°, assuming we’re able to see sunshine prevail through the afternoon hours.

Clouds will return Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing with them our main chance for rain for the workweek. Temperatures are to revert back to seasonable levels Friday, and will stick around through the weekend.

