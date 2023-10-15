Cherryvale Mall celebrates their 50th anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you can believe it, Cherryvale Mall opened half a century ago and dozens of people pack the mall to celebrate this milestone on Saturday.

In addition to prize drawings, Mrs. Field’s made a seven-foot cookie to celebrate this occasion. People were also encouraged to bring donations for the Rockford Rescue Mission to help those who may be homeless. Malls nationwide struggled during COVID-19 but malls like Cherryvale revitalized: They brought in more diverse stores and local businesses to give mall goers the best experience they can.

“We have a local leasing manager that specifically goes out and looks for advertisement. They look for local entrepreneurs who want to grow their business and we bring them here to Cherryvale Mall. Our diverse shopping experience; not just the big box retailers or the national companies. We do have 40% local entrepreneurs that are in this mall,” says Cherryville Mall General Manager Justin Shea.

