Cherryvale Mall celebrates their 50th anniversary

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you can believe it, Cherryvale Mall opened half a century ago and dozens of people pack the mall to celebrate this milestone on Saturday.

In addition to prize drawings, Mrs. Field’s made a seven-foot cookie to celebrate this occasion. People were also encouraged to bring donations for the Rockford Rescue Mission to help those who may be homeless. Malls nationwide struggled during COVID-19 but malls like Cherryvale revitalized: They brought in more diverse stores and local businesses to give mall goers the best experience they can.

“We have a local leasing manager that specifically goes out and looks for advertisement. They look for local entrepreneurs who want to grow their business and we bring them here to Cherryvale Mall. Our diverse shopping experience; not just the big box retailers or the national companies. We do have 40% local entrepreneurs that are in this mall,” says Cherryville Mall General Manager Justin Shea.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As temperatures drop, swarms of flying insects seek better conditions, making their way into...
Swarms of six-legged creatures invade the stateline
Trevor Repay, 33 of Rockford was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail.
Man arrested, accused of throwing rocks at Rockford businesses
Out with the old and in with the new. After two years and a $23 million dollar price tag,...
BMO Center unveils new features after renovation
The Illinois State Attorney General’s Office filed a 26-charge indictment Thursday in the 17th...
Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss indicted on 24 new charges
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

Organizers say this is a way for local gaming enthusiasts to come together and share their love...
Voice of Duke Nukem headlines Rockford video game convention
Voice of Duke Nukem headlines Rockford video game convention
Italian hall of fame dinner
Rockford-area Italian-Americans recognized for their impact on the community
Roxy Carmichael Fashion Show
Rockford fashion show helps benefit local non-profit
Alden Park fall festival
Alden Park invites community back to its fall festival