Body of canoer recovered in Rock River

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A body was recovered during a water rescue on the Rock River Sunday night, Janesville police confirmed with NBC15 on scene.

That person was riding a canoe with two other people. The two others were evaluated for injuries, police said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

First responders pull a canoe out of the Rock River Sunday night. (WMTV/Shaina Nijhawan)

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the Rock River for a water rescue Sunday night.

An alert earlier Sunday stated Janesville police and firefighters were on scene of the rescue, beginning at the West Milwaukee Street Bridge.

“Expect traffic delays in the area as the West Milwaukee Street Bridge is temporarily closed,” the alert stated.

Dispatchers said they received a call around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. The scene cleared shortly before 7:30 p.m.

