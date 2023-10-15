Alden Park invites community back to its fall festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alden Park got into the fall spirit this Saturday as they hosted their annual fall festival.

This is the parks’ first outside the community event they’ve hosted since COVID-19 and are happy they can invite everyone back to the park.

Alden Park Administrator Sierra Davis details how exciting it was to have the community return to the park:

“We’re just really happy to be able to have the Rockford community come visit us and see what Alden Park has to offer and our residents are excited to be out any enjoying a fall day as well.”

The festival was filled with several festivities including a mini pumpkin patch, an apple cider station, a petting zoo and a chili tasting cook-off.

