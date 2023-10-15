3 teens hospitalized following Cleveland shooting
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three teens are in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday, WOIO reports.
Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said the shooting occurred around 12:53 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.
Diaz said the three teens, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl, were transported to a local hospital.
Their current conditions are unknown.
Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.