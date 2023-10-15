3 injured in shooting at State Fair of Texas; 1 man arrested

Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three...
Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three people were injured in a shooting.(Source: Awbrey Steele via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Three people were injured Saturday night in a shooting resulting in the evacuation of the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the fair’s food court at about 7:45 p.m., the Dallas Police Department said.

Investigators determined one man shot at another man, resulting in three victims being shot and sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

A suspect, who was not immediately identified, ran from the scene but officers located and arrested him. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting also was found, police said.

An earlier social media post by the Dallas police confirmed the park was being evacuated while the department investigated the shooting.

State Fair of Texas also posted a social media notice confirming the evacuation and the police investigation into the shooting.

Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose district includes the park where the shooting occurred, posted a message saying he was briefed on the situation by Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax. Bazaldua said the shooting involved two people who knew each other.

Videos posted on social media showed groups of people running along sidewalks and climbing barriers as they fled the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As temperatures drop, swarms of flying insects seek better conditions, making their way into...
Swarms of six-legged creatures invade the stateline
Trevor Repay, 33 of Rockford was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail.
Man arrested, accused of throwing rocks at Rockford businesses
Out with the old and in with the new. After two years and a $23 million dollar price tag,...
BMO Center unveils new features after renovation
The Illinois State Attorney General’s Office filed a 26-charge indictment Thursday in the 17th...
Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss indicted on 24 new charges
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

Organizers say this is a way for local gaming enthusiasts to come together and share their love...
Voice of Duke Nukem headlines Rockford video game convention
Voice of Duke Nukem headlines Rockford video game convention
Italian hall of fame dinner
Rockford-area Italian-Americans recognized for their impact on the community
Roxy Carmichael Fashion Show
Rockford fashion show helps benefit local non-profit