Second Chances Summit helps residents remove certain offenses from their record

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people had a chance to improve their lives Friday by removing old criminal offenses from their records.

This is part of State Senator Steve Stadelman’s fourth Second Chances Summit.

Residents had a chance to meet one-on-one with an attorney for free to start the legal process. Some offenses under Illinois law are eligible to be removed, such as arrests for misdemeanors and felonies that didn’t result in a conviction. Stadelman says removing these offenses allows the economy to thrive since more people could enter the job market.

“A large number of people have these offenses on their record. By taking care of that issue, I think we’re increasing access for them to get jobs and we’re helping businesses and employers increase their pool of employees they can hire.”

Since the creation of this event, Stadelman says around one thousand people have gotten a second chance at what they want to do thanks to this summit. He says residents can’t seek employment, housing, or advance their education because of this offense and Friday’s summit helped them remove that barrier.

“It’s amazing to me, I’ll be out anywhere in the community and people will come up to me a year or two later and say you know what thank you so much. By helping me with that past record, I now have a job. I’ve been able to move on in life.”

Stadelman partnered with Prairie State Legal Services for this summit.

