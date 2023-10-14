Frenzy Feature: East alum Duane Flink reconnects with NIU football 80 years later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “My growing up history is unbelievable.”

Duane Flink’s 97-year-old life is a one-of-a-kind story, with a childhood spent all over the place as his family battled through the great depression.

“All the way from a farm in Nebraska to finally graduating high school in Illinois in 1943 and I had made ten moves by that time,” Flink said.

Along the way, Flink reached an important life milestone in the screw city, graduating from East High School as an accomplished student, swimmer, and football player.

“I was 16 when I graduated, and when I turned 17 I enlisted in the Navy, I was one of those patriotic guys, I wanted to do one of those things we all wanted to do,” Flink said.

While Flink awaited orders from the military, Flink continued his education at what was then called the Northern Illinois State Teacher’s College, now known as NIU.

“it was a teacher’s college at the time, I think tuition cost me $20 a quarter,” Flink said

While there, Flink played for NIU in the 1943 season under hall-of-fame coach and athletic director Chick Evans, as the Huskies won four games, had one tie, and one loss that season, and even had good turnout for games.

“it was kind of a fun thing to do, we’d have attendance my gosh, the student body would show up, 40 or 50 people would be attending our games,” Flink said.

But after the season ended and with two quarters under his belt, Flink got his orders from the Navy and went all across the country before ending up on the west coast, as Flink was set to be a part of a submarine crew sent to throttle japan until the August of 1945 rolled around.

“I never got to go because (president) Truman dropped the atomic bomb, and that ended things right then,” Flink said.

From there, Flink re-entered civilian life, earning his MBA from the University of Denver, and after marrying his sister’s college roommate, the East alum moved 19 times all around the country working for Shell Oil. Now, Flink is retired in Texas, with 25 family members living within 100 miles of him.

“I can’t believe how blessed I’ve been,” Flink said.

Earlier this season, Flink had a thought cross his mind while watching NIU Football.

“He was watching that (niu) game and he said ‘You know, I lettered there’,” Flink’s grandson Pete Silvius said. “And I don’t know that (my) mom knew that you had done that so that was kind of a neat thing”

And that conversation led to another one with NIU Associate AD Donna Turner.

“And Donna said ‘You know, we see Duane’s name on the list and we would like to send him a (varsity) letter’ and sure enough they sent him a full letter with a jacket,” Silvius said

“it’s 100 degrees in Texas but it’s still worth wearing because it’s such a generous gift from Ms. Turner,” Silvius said.

“It’s such a special thing, we’re so thankful to Donna Turner and all of the athletic department, for making all of our days, too…the generosity is unbelievable, really,” Silvius added.

